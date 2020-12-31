Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of November, 2020

Nov 1: Samastipur/Chapra/Motihari/Bagaha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blazed through the electoral battleground in Bihar mocking RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ''double yuvraj'' (two crown princes) who stood for ''jungle raj'' and were pitted against the NDA's ''double engine'' growth which has pulled the state out of lantern age. Nov 2: New Delhi: The ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday.

Nov 3: Patna: Over 51 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the second phase of voting on Tuesday, according to Election Commission data. Nov 4: Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, a police official said.

Nov 5: New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. Nov 6: New Delhi: India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabad's ''unilateral'' decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, and demanded an immediate reversal of this ''arbitrary'' move.

