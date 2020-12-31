Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of November, 2020

Nov 6 New Delhi India on Friday summoned the Charge dAffaires CDA of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabads unilateral decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, and demanded an immediate reversal of this arbitrary move.Nov 7 Sriharikota,.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:33 IST
Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of November, 2020

Nov 1: Samastipur/Chapra/Motihari/Bagaha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blazed through the electoral battleground in Bihar mocking RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ''double yuvraj'' (two crown princes) who stood for ''jungle raj'' and were pitted against the NDA's ''double engine'' growth which has pulled the state out of lantern age. Nov 2: New Delhi: The ruling NDA dispensation further consolidated its position in Rajya Sabha crossing the 100-mark after nine BJP candidates, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Monday.

Nov 3: Patna: Over 51 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the second phase of voting on Tuesday, according to Election Commission data. Nov 4: Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, a police official said.

Nov 5: New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. Nov 6: New Delhi: India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here to lodge a strong protest over Islamabad's ''unilateral'' decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust, and demanded an immediate reversal of this ''arbitrary'' move.

Nov 7: Sriharikota,.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbe...

EPFO begins crediting 8.5 pc interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Fri

Retirement fund body EPFO has retained 8.5 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier, and also began crediting the same into their accounts on Thursday. A large numb...

PREVIEW-Rallying-Dakar racers ready for Saudi desert after COVID quarantine

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac bubble this weekend. All participants in the gruelling event, which starts in Jeddah on Sunday and ends in the R...

BJP hosts webinars to push 'one nation, one election' idea

In a series of webinars, the BJP has pushed the idea of one nation, one election by highlighting the drawbacks of frequent polls and the fact that India used to have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections till 1960s. In a webinar hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020