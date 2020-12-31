Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-MP Satyajit Gaekwad allegedly thrashed by cops, inquiry ordered

An inquiry has been ordered after former Congress MP Satyajit Gaekwad was allegedly assaulted by a few police officials in Vadodara city of Gujarat. Vadodara police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt ordered the inquiry after meeting a delegation of the city unit of the opposition party on Thursday.It is alleged that Gaekwad was assaulted by a sub- inspector.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:08 IST
Ex-MP Satyajit Gaekwad allegedly thrashed by cops, inquiry ordered

An inquiry has been ordered after former Congress MP Satyajit Gaekwad was allegedly assaulted by a few police officials in Vadodara city of Gujarat. Vadodara police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt ordered the inquiry after meeting a delegation of the city unit of the opposition party on Thursday.

''It is alleged that Gaekwad was assaulted by a sub- inspector. I have asked Assistant Commissioner of Police A V Rajgor to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Due action will be taken as per the findings of the report,'' he told reporters. Gaekwad himself could not be reached on phone for comments.

Congress leaders alleged in their memorandum to the commissioner that police sub-inspector D S Patel and a few other personnel attached to Navapura police station thrashed Gaekwad on the road on Wednesday evening. ''Police stopped Gaekwad's sister near Baroda High School because she was not wearing a mask. She did not have cash to pay the fine of Rs 1,000, so she called Gaekwad,'' said Vadodara city Congress president Prashant Patel.

Gaekwad reached the spot and paid the fine. When he asked for a receipt, PSI Patel allegedly asked him to come to Navapura police station to collect it. When Gaekwad refused to go to the police station and asked him to get the receipt book at the spot, Patel and some junior policemen allegedly slapped and punched him and threatened to put him in jail on false charges.

Gaekwad, who belongs to the former royal family of Vadodara, represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha between 1996 and 1998..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's GHMC Corporator-elect succumbs to COVID-19

BJP leader Akula Ramesh Goud, elected in recent civic elections in the city, died of COVID- 19 here on Thursday. Goud, 60, died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the viral infection, BJP sources said.He was elected...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...

Over Rs 70,000 cr economic loss in Q3 due to farmers' agitation: PHDCCI

The farmers agitation against new agri laws will lead to economic loss of over Rs 70,000 crore in the December quarter owing to supply chain disruptions, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and border areas of Delhi, the PHD Chamber of Commerce...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020