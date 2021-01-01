Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia changes word in anthem to honor Indigenous people

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 01-01-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 11:11 IST
Australia changes word in anthem to honor Indigenous people

Australia has changed one word in its national anthem to reflect what the prime minister called “the spirit of unity” and the country's Indigenous population. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on New Years Eve announced that the second line of the anthem, Advance Australia Fair, has been changed from “For we are young and free” to “For we are one and free.'' The change took effect Friday.

“It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem,” he said, adding that Australia was the “most successful multicultural nation on Earth.'' “While Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our countrys story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect,” Morrison said. “In the spirit of unity, it is only right that we ensure our national anthem reflects this truth and shared appreciation.” Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt said in a statement that he had been asked about the change and had given it his support.

Wyatt, the first Indigenous Australian elected to the federal Parliaments lower house, said the one-word change was “small in nature but significant in purpose.'' “It is an acknowledgement that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures date back 65,000 years,” he said. The change comes less than two months after New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed support for Indigenous Australians who said the national anthem did not reflect them and their history.

University of South Wales law professor Megan Davis, a Cobble Cobble woman from the Barrungam nation in southwest Queensland state, criticized the lack of consultation with Indigenous people about the change. “This is a disappointing way to end 2020 and start 2021. Everything about us, without us,” she wrote on social media.

Last month, Australia's national rugby team, the Wallabies, became the first sporting team to sing the anthem in an Indigenous language before their match against Argentina. Advance Australia Fair was composed by Peter Dodds McCormick and first performed in 1878. It was adopted as the national anthem in 1984.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ford, Mahindra to scrap proposed automotive joint venture

US auto major Ford Motor Co and Indias Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday said they have decided to scrap a previously announced automotive joint venture citing fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions caused, in part, by...

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares list with over 38 pc premium

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell on Friday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of more than 38 per cent against its issue price of Rs 315. The stock listed at Rs 430, a gain of 36.50 per cent from the issue price on t...

Budget to set course for economic pick up after COVID carnage

Indian economy is now expected to see a faster turnaround given the impending rollout of vaccine, increased mobility and less disruptions to business operations as the economy opens up but a lot will also depend on the upcoming Budget for 2...

New Year: 35 drunk drivers caught in Mumbai, number 'lowest'

Police took action against 35 drunk drivers in Mumbai during the New Year celebrations, with an official saying that the number of offenders this time could be the lowest found during such period in the last few years. Last year, 677 drunk ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021