Brother Soumendu, host of other TMC workers to join BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

Asserting that the TMC, of which he was a part till about a month ago, will disintegrate soon, Adhikari, during a meeting here in Purba Medinipur, claimed that Soumendu, together with a few councillors and 5,000 TMC workers, will switch over to the saffron party later in the day.

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:54 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu -- recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality -- will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the state's ruling party. Asserting that the TMC, of which he was a part till about a month ago, will ''disintegrate'' soon, Adhikari, during a meeting here in Purba Medinipur, claimed that Soumendu, together with a few councillors and 5,000 TMC workers, will switch over to the saffron party later in the day.

''My younger brother Soumendu will join the BJP in Contai today. He will be accompanied by several councillors and 5,000 TMC grassroot workers. The TMC will steadily disintegrate,'' Adhikari said here on the occasion of the Mamata Banerjee-led party's Foundation Day. Soumendu had on Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home, hinting that he would join the saffron party, following in his brother's footsteps.

The Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp -- MPs Dibyendu and Sisir. Contending that at least one lakh people will attend his rally in Nandigram on January 8, Adhikari told his supporters, ''If any of you face blockade on the way to the meeting, just give me a call.'' ''TMC miscreants had carried out an attack on pilgrims when they were en route to a religious programme on December 29. Their vehicle carried flags of Sanatan Hindu Dharma organisation. The attackers will be taught a befitting lesson,'' the newly inducted BJP leader stated.

Talking about CBI raids on Thursday at two Kolkata residences of businessman Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the TMC, in connection with cattle smuggling along India- Bangladesh border, and the arrest of alleged kingpin Enamul Haque in November, Adhikari said, ''The agency would soon knock the doors of a heavyweight involved in the case. Just wait...'' The BJP leader, following his rally, told reporters that he will ensure that the saffron party takes lead in all assembly segments in Purba Medinipur..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

