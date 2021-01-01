J-K political parties condemn killing of goldsmith in Srinagar

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday condemned the killing of a goldsmith in Srinagar a day ago, saying violence has no place in a civilised society. Militants on Thursday evening shot dead Satpal Singh, a goldsmith, at Sarai Bala area in the city.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah said the killing was very unfortunate. ''Very unfortunate. There can be no justification for this kind of violence. May the soul of the departed rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time,'' Abdullah wrote.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti while expressing condolences to the family of Singh, said violence has no place in a civilised society. ''Condemn the gruesome killing of an innocent man in Srinagar yesterday. Violence has no place in a civilised society. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family,'' she said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also condemned the killing and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family, a statement from the party said. Describing the incident as ''very unfortunate, mindless and a shameful act'', the JKPCC said the killing of innocent people was not acceptable in a civilized society and deserves strong condemnation.

The JKPCC appealed to the government to identify the killers so that exemplary punishment is given to them to ensure justice to the deceased..