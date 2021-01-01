Left Menu
RPP demands reinstatement of constitutional monarchy in Nepal

The party leaders criticised Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis act of dissolving the House of Representatives.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:33 IST
The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) on Friday staged an anti-government rally in the national capital, demanding the restoration of constitutional monarchy and Hindu state in Nepal. Hundreds of supporters of the RPP started the protest march from Bhrikutimandap which converged into an assembly at Ratnapark open ground in the heart of Kathmandu. The party leaders criticised Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's act of dissolving the House of Representatives.

Addressing the rally, RPP Chairpersons Kamal Thapa and Pashupati Shamsher Rana demanded Nepal be re-declared a Hindu state and constitutional monarchy be re-instated. There is no alternative to reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state for protecting democracy and bringing political stability in the country, the RPP leaders said.

Nepal was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the people's movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of monarchy. The party demanded a round table conference with the inclusion of the dethroned monarchy, effective management of corona pandemic, ending corruption and employment for youths.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

