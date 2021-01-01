Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criticism from media encourages us to work better: Assam CM

He urged all to emphasise on education, culture and sports as a focus on these will help the society emerge strong and make progress.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged people to be Atmanirbhar and I firmly believe that if we all take a pledge to utilise our resources - both natural and human - we will become self-reliant,, Sonowal said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 23:03 IST
Criticism from media encourages us to work better: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asserted that he and his government welcome criticism from the media as it encourages them to work better for the people of the state. Sonowal, in an interaction with mediapersons, urged them not to hesitate to criticise the administration as ''this is necessary for the government to work in the interest of the people and the state''.

He also asked them to work as a part of ''Team Assam'' and draw the government's attention to various anomalies and shortcomings which will help it to take action for the welfare of the people. The state has weathered many storms but people have shown immense resilience. The younger generation is eager to work in all sectors and help the state emerge as a developed one, the chief minister said.

''I have not called you to highlight the government's success story but the media must have seen how the youths are working in all sectors - agriculture, industry, education, culture and sports to help the state compete with the advanced states of the country,'' Sonowal said. He urged all to emphasise on education, culture and sports as a focus on these will help the society emerge strong and make progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged people to be 'Atmanirbhar' and ''I firmly believe that if we all take a pledge to utilise our resources - both natural and human - we will become self-reliant,'', Sonowal said. He said that Assam's forest cover has increased by 225 square kilometre, 8.50 crore plants have been planted across the state, tiger population has increased in Manas National Park and rhino poaching has stopped.

These indicators are a positive sign for the state, the chief minister said. During the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been realised how important it is to maintain the green cover of the environment and the state government since assuming power has ensured that ecology is respected, Sonowal said.

''We cannot grow our economy at the cost of ecology. We will have to establish a balance between the two,'' he said. He also thanked the frontline workers, including mediapersons, who toiled hard, risking their lives and family members, during the pandemic.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at Fordow site

Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to 20 purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, the agency said on Friday. The move is the latest of several...

Serbia opens pipeline for Russian gas, ignores US opposition

Defying US calls to reduce its dependency on energy supplies from Russia, Serbia on Friday officially launched a new gas link that will bring additional Russian gas to the Balkan country via Bulgaria and Turkey. Serbian President Aleksandar...

Defying Trump, Republican-led U.S. Senate presses ahead to override his veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate began taking steps to override his veto of a major defense bill in a rare New Years Day session on Friday and hand him his first major rebuke 20 days before he leaves office. Rep...

Yemen: Fatal airport attack ‘potentially amounts to a war crime’ – UN envoy

Targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law, Mr. Griffiths said on Thursday. A transgression of such magnitude potentially amounts to a war crime. According to video footage, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021