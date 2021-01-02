Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army to deploy fully-armed indigenous boats at Pangong lake for rapid troop deployment, patrolling

As part of its efforts to strengthen its presence and deployment in the Pangong lake area in Ladakh, the Indian Army has signed a contract to acquire 12 boats which would be fully armed and used for patrolling and rapid troops' deployment in and around that area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:27 IST
Indian Army to deploy fully-armed indigenous boats at Pangong lake for rapid troop deployment, patrolling
Design of the boat to be used by Army to patrol Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As part of its efforts to strengthen its presence and deployment in the Pangong lake area in Ladakh, the Indian Army has signed a contract to acquire 12 boats which would be fully armed and used for patrolling and rapid troops' deployment in and around that area. ANI has accessed the design of the boat that is to be built by the Goa Shipyards Limited at its Vasco De Gama facility and it will have mounted guns at both front and rear and would be able to transport troops.

The Indian Army had yesterday inked a contract with M/s Goa Shipyard Limited for 12 Fast Patrol Boats for surveillance and patrolling of large water bodies, including those in high altitude areas. Delivery would commence from May 2021. "The boats would be operated and maintained by the Corps of Engineers. These boats shall be vital in ensuring security along the borders/Lines of Control spread over vast water bodies, including those in high altitude areas," Army officials said.

The high speed and manoeuvrable boats will be equipped with state-of-the-art onboard systems, they added. In the initial phase of the conflict with India, the Chinese soldiers had used a large number of boats to ferry troops to areas near Finger 5 and Finger 6.

India also has a number of boats deployed there and the new boats will augment the Indian capability to move around the lake which has been a bone of contention between the two countries for a long time now. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wardwizard Group Expands it’s presence in Eastern India

Wardwizard Innovation Mobility Ltd BSE 538970 announces its expansion in eastern geography of India. With the brand Joy E bikes Vyom Innovations already recognised successful in western parts of India, it was a matter of time to announce...

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021