Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: Nadda

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modis approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:02 IST
Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: Nadda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians. American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent.

This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks. Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted that Modi has yet again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

''PM @narendramodi ji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times,'' he said. Ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people's trust in the government and the faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction have risen drastically, he added.

''This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians,'' Nadda said. According to Morning Consult's survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval rating was 24 per cent while it was in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wardwizard Group Expands it’s presence in Eastern India

Wardwizard Innovation Mobility Ltd BSE 538970 announces its expansion in eastern geography of India. With the brand Joy E bikes Vyom Innovations already recognised successful in western parts of India, it was a matter of time to announce...

So far, over 50 farmers have been ''martyred'' during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference.

So far, over 50 farmers have been martyred during our agitation, says farmer leader Ashok Dhawale at press conference....

SRK wishes Happy New Year to fans, promises to 'see you on big screen in 2021'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not have officially announced his next movie project but on Saturday the actor assured his fans that they will get to see him on the big screen this year. Extending New Year wishes to his fans, the 55-year-old s...

MP: COVID-19 vaccine dry run carried out on 75 health workers

Nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official said. The mock vaccination programme was conducted at three he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021