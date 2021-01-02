Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: Nadda
Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modis approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:02 IST
Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians. American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent.
This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks. Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted that Modi has yet again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.
''PM @narendramodi ji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times,'' he said. Ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people's trust in the government and the faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction have risen drastically, he added.
''This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians,'' Nadda said. According to Morning Consult's survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval rating was 24 per cent while it was in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Pfizer applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777 and more
Germany registers record 33,777 new COVID-19 cases over past day
German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack
German business morale, vaccine optimism help European stocks rebound
New agri laws haven't come overnight; parties, experts, progressive farmers for long demanded reforms:PM Narendra Modi at farm meet.