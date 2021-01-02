Mamata laments death of close aide Manik Majumdar
I am deeply saddened and pained to have lost a dearest colleague of over four decades, Manik da Majumdar.His ever-smiling face at my office in Kalighat, where he worked diligently and quietly, will be deeply missed by us all, Banerjee tweeted. CBI officials had in early 2019 questioned Majumdar in connection with their probe into the Saradha scam.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:37 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lamented the death of one of her close aide Manik Majumdar and said that his absence will be deeply felt. ''I am deeply saddened and pained to have lost a dearest colleague of over four decades, Manik (da) Majumdar.
His ever-smiling face at my office in Kalighat, where he worked diligently and quietly, will be deeply missed by us all,'' Banerjee tweeted. The septuagenarian Majumdar, who has been keeping unwell for quite some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, died this morning, health department sources said.
Known for his close association with the TMC chief for several decades, Majumdar's name had surfaced in the multi- crore Saradha chit fund scam case. CBI officials had in early 2019 questioned Majumdar in connection with their probe into the Saradha scam.
