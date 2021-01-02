Left Menu
Woman creates flutter at DMK's makkal grama sabha meeting

After his address at the meeting in Devearayapuram in Thondamuthuer constituency, represented by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, the DMK Chief sought suggestions from the crowd to be included in the partys manifesto for the coming assembly elections.The middle-aged woman, who was seated among the crowd, rose and asked Stalin if it was necessary to hold such meetings, enraging the party cadres present at the spot, who immediately asked her to sit down.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:20 IST
Woman creates flutter at DMK's makkal grama sabha meeting
DMK President MK Stalin (File photo)

A woman caused a flutter at a people's grama sabha meeting presided over by DMK President M K Stalin in the district on Saturday, questioning the necessity of such event and accusing the party of not taking steps to solve the people's problems. After his address at the meeting in Devearayapuram in Thondamuthuer constituency, represented by Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, the DMK Chief sought suggestions from the crowd to be included in the party's manifesto for the coming assembly elections.

The middle-aged woman, who was seated among the crowd, rose and asked Stalin if it was necessary to hold such meetings, enraging the party cadres present at the spot, who immediately asked her to sit down. Stalin then asked the woman to leave the venue, alleging that she was sent at the behest of Velumani to disrupt the meeting.

''Madam I cannot respond to you as you are sent by Velumani, so please leave the place,'' he said. Amidst the din, police rushed to the spot and dragged her out, even as some party workers rushed after the woman.

However, the police escorted her to safety. Despite a government directive against grama sabha meetings, the DMK has been holding meets under the name of 'makkal sabha' (people's sabha).

