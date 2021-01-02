Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka cabinet talks comes to fore once again; CM to talk to BJP Gen Secy

Discussions on the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of Karnataka cabinet have once again come to the fore with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday saying he will hold talks in this connection with BJP national General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:13 IST
Karnataka cabinet talks comes to fore once again; CM to talk to BJP Gen Secy
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday saying he will hold talks in this connection with BJP national General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Discussions on the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of Karnataka cabinet have once again come to the fore with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday saying he will hold talks in this connection with BJP national General Secretary in-charge of the state Arun Singh. Speaking to reporters, he said, ''He (Singh) has come, I will discuss with him.'' He was responding to a question about the cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister later met Singh, who arrived in the state capital, ahead of their travel to Shivamogga Singh is on a visit to the state to participate in the special meeting of the state BJP and also its core committee in Shivamogga on Saturday and Sunday. Yediyurappa will be part of these meetings.

There has been talk within the state BJP that the expansion or reshuffle was likely this month. Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP national president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that there are too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress- JD(S) rebels, who are now BJP legislators. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

Ruling out leadership change, Yediyurappa earlier this week had asserted that he will remain in the post for the remaining over two year period and complete the term, and there was no confusion regarding this within the ruling BJP. PTI KSU ROH ROH

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for another global recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm. Calling it a proud moment for India, he observed that the prime minister...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021