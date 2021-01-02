Niger's presidential election heads to February runoff

Niger's presidential election heads to February runoffReuters | Niamey | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:37 IST
Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum will face former president Mahamane Ousmane in a presidential election runoff in February, according to provisional results of the first round of the contest announced by the electoral commission on Saturday.
Bazoum led the first round with 39.33% of the vote, falling short of the 50% needed to win the first round. Ousmane received 17% of the vote, the commission said.
