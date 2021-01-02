Nadda to visit West Bengal on Jan 9, will meet senior leadership

Left Menu
BJP President JP Nadda will visit Birbhum district in West Bengal on January 9 where he will hold a road show and also meet senior leadership in the state, said BJP sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:43 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda will visit Birbhum district in West Bengal on January 9 where he will hold a road show and also meet senior leadership in the state, said BJP sources. Earlier on December 20, Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah attended a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan in Birbhum.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Ahmedabad from January 5 to January 7 ahead of the much-awaited West Bengal elections, according to the sources. The meeting will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while BJP chief Nadda too will be present in the meeting. It will likely see attendance from senior functionaries from its affiliates.

Sources also informed that while Nadda will be in Ahmedabad for two days, he is likely to attend the RSS meeting on day one and will meet with party workers and functionaries the next day. He is likely to leave Ahmedabad on January 7.

The meeting is expected to see the presence of a few central ministers as well. As this is the meeting where the government's performance would be assessed, the ministers too will participate and brainstorm over what needs to be done in the coming years. (ANI)

