Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong revamps Tamil Nadu unit, sets up key poll panels

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the appointment of vice presidents, general secretaries, treasurer, secretaries, executive committee, and presidents of District Congress Committees, pradesh election committee, election coordination committee, election propaganda campaign committee, publicity committee, manifesto committee, media coordination committee and election management team of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee TNCC, the party said.The 56-member executive committee set up by the party is headed by TNCC president K S Alagiri and includes the likes of former Union ministers Chidambaram and Aiyar, and MPs A Chellakumar, B Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, S Jothimani, K Jayakumar, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:05 IST
Cong revamps Tamil Nadu unit, sets up key poll panels
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday announced a major rejig in its Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the Assembly polls this year and set up key election-related panels including senior leaders P Chidambaram and Mani Shankar Aiyar in them. The party has named 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries in the jumbo state unit.

Ruby R Manoharan has been appointed the treasurer of the party's state unit, a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the appointment of vice presidents, general secretaries, treasurer, secretaries, executive committee, and presidents of District Congress Committees, pradesh election committee, election coordination committee, election propaganda/ campaign committee, publicity committee, manifesto committee, media coordination committee and election management team of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), the party said.

The 56-member executive committee set up by the party is headed by TNCC president K S Alagiri and includes the likes of former Union ministers Chidambaram and Aiyar, and MPs A Chellakumar, B Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, S Jothimani, K Jayakumar, among others. The pradesh election committee is also headed by Alagiri with Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy, Chidambaram and Aiyar being part of the 34-member panel.

The 19-member election coordination panel is headed by former MP E V K S Elangovan, according to the party statement. The manifesto committee will be headed by former MP S Peter Alphonse and includes the likes of Aiyar, Karti Chidambaram, Tagore and Jothimani.

MP Su. Thirunnavukkarasar has been appointed chairman of the election propaganda/campaign committee, while K V Thangkabalu has been named chairman of the publicity committee. CLP leader Ramasamy will head the election management team, the party said.

The appointments come months ahead of the Assembly polls, likely to take place in April-May. The Congress is likely to contest the polls as part of the Opposition alliance headed by the DMK to take on the ruling AIADMK coalition.

Meanwhile, the Congress also appointed Krishanu Baruah chief of NSUI's Assam unit..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Agents of SHIELD' actor Chloe Bennet shares COVID-19 diagnosis

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has revealed that she and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor said she woke up on Christmas morning with high fever, and unable to breath...

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for another global recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm. Calling it a proud moment for India, he observed that the prime minister...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021