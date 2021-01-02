Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish condoles death of senior Cong leader Buta Singh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Buta Singh, who was the states governor when he formed his first majority government a decade and a half ago.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:06 IST
Nitish condoles death of senior Cong leader Buta Singh
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Buta Singh, who was the state's governor when he formed his first majority government a decade and a half ago. In his condolence message, Kumar expressed grief over the demise of Singh and recalled his long political journey, which included, besides the gubernatorial assignment, several stints at the Union cabinet.

Singh was the Bihar Governor for less than two years, until his resignation in January 2006. His tenure is remembered the most for the controversial decision to dissolve the assembly within weeks of being constituted in February, 2005, when the elections had thrown up a hung House and a stalemate triggered fears of ''horse-trading''.

Bihar, thereafter, became the only state in the country to have gone to polls twice in a year, even as the governor invited censure from the Supreme Court for the controversial move. Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 86.

PTI NAC RBT RBT.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Agents of SHIELD' actor Chloe Bennet shares COVID-19 diagnosis

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has revealed that she and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor said she woke up on Christmas morning with high fever, and unable to breath...

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for another global recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm. Calling it a proud moment for India, he observed that the prime minister...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021