Congress revamps TN unit ahead of polls, sets up key panels

In a major party revamp, Congress has announced the names for Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) along with District Presidents, Election Management Committee and Election Propaganda/Campaign Committee ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:17 IST
In a major party revamp, Congress has announced the names for Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) along with District Presidents, Election Management Committee and Election Propaganda/Campaign Committee ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party has appointed P Chidambaram, MP, Karti P Chidambaram and KS Alagiri, President, TNCC, as the Election Co-Ordination Committee members.

Dr K Jayakumar, MP, KS Alagiri, P Chidambara and B Manickam Tagore have been appointed as the Executive Committee Members. Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. (ANI)

