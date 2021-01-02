Left Menu
Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot condole death of Buta Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Buta Singh 86 died at the AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday morning.Singhs death was also condoled by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and the states former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Updated: 02-01-2021 18:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Buta Singh (86) died at the AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday morning.

Singh’s death was also condoled by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and the state’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. A former Union home minister, Singh had also represented Jalore constituency in Lok Sabha. In his condolence message, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he is pained to learn about the death of veteran Congress leader who worked relentlessly for the welfare and upliftment of the poor and downtrodden sections of the society till his last breath.

“Saddened to learn of former Home Minister Buta Singh Ji's demise. He also served as Governor of Bihar & West Bengal. I pray for strength to his family & friends in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Amarinder Singh said in his tweet. Rajasthan Governor Mishra, in his condolence condolences, prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for his family to bear the loss. Chief Minister Gehlot expressed condolences through the tweet, saying he was saddened to learn of Singh’s death.

Rajasthan former CM Vasundhara Raje too expressed anguish over the death of Buta Singh. ''It is very sad to hear the news of the death of former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. While an MP from Jalore, he set an example of courtesy in Rajasthan politics. I pray to God to provide peace to the departed soul and strength to family,” she said.

