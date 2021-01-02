Left Menu
DMK will form govt in Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

After the formation of the DMK government, a detailed probe into Jayalalithaas death would be conducted, he said.Later, residents of Siruvalure complained about the sanitary conditions in the village. They said there was no higher secondary school there and a number of students have stopped studies after high school.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:49 IST
Erode (TN) Jan 2 (PTI): People in Tamil Nadu have decided to choose the DMK in the 2021 Assembly polls to capture power in the state, party president M K Stalin said on Saturday. ''Certainly, the DMK will form the government and the corrupt AIADMK Ministers will be punished after proper enquiry,'' he said at Siruvalure village in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency while participating in the Makkal Grama Sabha' meeting.

He claimed Palaniswami got the Chief Minister's post because of Sasikala, a close confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and said the DMK would capture power within four months. After the formation of the DMK government, a detailed probe into Jayalalithaa's death would be conducted, he said.

Later, residents of Siruvalure complained about the sanitary conditions in the village. They said there was no higher secondary school there and a number of students have stopped studies after high school.

