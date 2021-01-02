Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's ZarifReuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:58 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday accused Israel of trying to provoke a war by planning attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.
"New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war)," Zarif said in a tweet.
"Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly," Zarif wrote.
