Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for Dec 31 Pune rape, BJP targets Maha home minister

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Kharadi in Pune on December 31, police said on Saturday. The woman was going home after work when she was stopped by the accused and raped, after which she managed to escape from the spot and contact police, a Vishrantwadi police station official said.The accused has been arrested and further probe into the crime is underway, he added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:18 IST
Man held for Dec 31 Pune rape, BJP targets Maha home minister

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Kharadi in Pune on December 31, police said on Saturday. The woman was going home after work when she was stopped by the accused and raped, after which she managed to escape from the spot and contact police, a Vishrantwadi police station official said.

''The accused has been arrested and further probe into the crime is underway,'' he added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh took to Twitter to condemn the incident and claimed it took place when state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was in the Pune police control room on ''December 31 midnight doing drama''.

''Therefore, women in Maharashtra are not safe,'' she further tweeted..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

An expert panel of Indias central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection b...

India successfully cultures UK-variant of coronavirus strain: ICMR

India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said on Saturday. In a tweet, the ICMR claimed that no country has yet reported successful isolation and cul...

Two held for killing woman in scuffle during New Year party

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead following a party with her friends in suburban Khar on New Years Eve, police said on Saturday. Janhavi Kukreja was found dead und...

FACTBOX-Soccer-New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was appointed new manager of Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born March 2, 1972 in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina.PLAYING CAREER The centre back began his playing career with Newells Old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021