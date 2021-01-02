Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM joins hands with BTP to contest local polls in Gujarat

The Bhartiya Tribal Party BTP in Gujarat will contest upcoming local body polls in the state in alliance with the AIMIM, BTP chief Chhotu Vasava said on Saturday after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel met him at his residence at Jhagadia in Bharuch district.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:22 IST
AIMIM joins hands with BTP to contest local polls in Gujarat
Jaleel said the alliance will emerge a strong challenger for the BJP and the Congress and will make an impact on the upcoming polls. Image Credit: ANI

The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) in Gujarat will contest upcoming local body polls in the state in alliance with the AIMIM, BTP chief Chhotu Vasava said on Saturday after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel met him at his residence at Jhagadia in Bharuch district. Notably, Vasava had in December announced the severing of ties with the Congress party in two district Panchayats in Narmada and Bharuch.

''(Asaduddin) Owaisi is with the people who are fighting for the Indian Constitution. We will fight for our rights that are being taken away by the Narendra Modi government which is doing nothing for the poor...We will contest the upcoming elections to local bodies with the AIMIM,'' Vasava told reporters. Owaisi heads the Hyderabad-headquartered All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

''Well begun is half done! Had a fruitful meeting with BTP chief Chotu bhai Vasava at his house in Bharuch. The long wait of the Gujarati people finally gets over as BTP and AIMIM come together to create new political power,'' tweeted Jaleel, who heads Maharashtra unit of the AIMIM and represents Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat in the neighbouring state. He told reporters that both the parties shared the same ''ideology'' that the country should run according to Constitution.

Jaleel said the alliance will emerge a strong challenger for the BJP and the Congress and will make an impact on the upcoming polls. ''The alliance with the BTP is a matter of pride for the AIMIM. There is great enthusiasm among people over this tie-up. People in Gujarat will choose us as an alternative,'' he said.

The BTP has two MLAs in the Gujarat Assembly who had refrained from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held in June last year. The tribal party had contested the 2017 Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

But after the newly-elected members of Congress in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district Panchayat voted for a BJP nominee for the president's post, which queered the pitch for the BTP-backed candidate, Vasava announced the severing of its alliance with the Congress in December. The BTP had allied with the Congress in Rajasthan and supported Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the revolt by then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot earlier last year.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats were supposed to be held in November 2019, a month before their five-year terms came to end, but were postponed by three months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India rehearses for massive coronavirus vaccination drive; Vardhan assures people on safety of vaccine

As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021