Left Menu
Development News Edition

Desecration of idols kicks up row in AP

Retaliating, ruling YSR Congress leaders accused Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy to provoke antipathy towards the government.First the head of Lord Ramas idol was defaced at the famous Ramateertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district on the night of December 28.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:34 IST
Desecration of idols kicks up row in AP
Retaliating, ruling YSR Congress leaders accused Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy to provoke antipathy towards the government. Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati, Jan 2 (PTI): Incidents of desecration of idols in some temples in Andhra Pradesh have triggered a political storm with opposition parties lashing out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, holding it solely responsible for the attacks. Retaliating, ruling YSR Congress leaders accused Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy to provoke antipathy towards the government.

First, the head of Lord Ramas idol was defaced at the famous Ramateertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district on the night of December 28. Two days later, the hands and legs of the Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idol were found broken in a temple in Rajamahendravaram.

The two incidents kicked up a furore in the state with opposition parties hitting out at the government for failing to protect the temples. There were more than 125 incidents of desecration and vandalism in various temples across the state since Jagan took over, some opposition party leaders claimed.

Chandrababu visited Ramateertham on Saturday demanding that the government order a CBI probe into the temple vandalism and alleged religious conversions. Rajya Sabha member of the ruling party V Vijaya Sai Reddy too undertook a counter visit to the temple while BJP MLC P V N Madhav also led another group for an on-the-spot inspection.

In a related development, the state government removed former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju as the Ramateertham temple chairman, alleging that he failed to discharge his legitimate duties and address the issues relating to the security aspects of the temple. He also failed to take steps to prevent the vandalisation of Lord Ramas idol in Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam, the government alleged.

Raju, who as the founding family member, was also removed as head of the Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram and Mandeswara Swamy temple in East Godavari district. Endowments Minister V Srinivas, at a press conference at the YSRC office here, hit out at the former Union Minister and alleged that Lord Ramas idol was vandalised in an attempt to destabilise the state government.

The BJP, Jana Sena and Congress also castigated the government over the desecration of temples and slammed its ''failure'' to bring the culprits to book in such cases. ''Defacing temples and idols have become a routine affair during the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In not even one case the miscreants were punished, which was emboldening the perpetrators,'' state Congress working president N Thulasi Reddy said in a release.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy claimed police were acting like mute spectators as vandals were going around damaging the temples and idols. The Jagan government failed grossly in protecting the temples and the Hindu faith, he alleged.

It would pay a heavy price if it did not take effective steps and put an end to such acts of vandalism, Vishnuvardhan warned. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, in a statement, alleged a conspiracy was on to hurt the sentiments of Hindus in AP as the government was remaining silent over growing attacks on temples.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India rehearses for massive coronavirus vaccination drive; Vardhan assures people on safety of vaccine

As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021