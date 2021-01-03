Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt orders closure of COVID centres; Cong questions logic

This decision evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress, with its state unit president Kamal Nath questioning the rationale behind the order.Defending the decision, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the COVID care centres open just for the sake of keeping them open.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 17:17 IST
MP govt orders closure of COVID centres; Cong questions logic

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered closure of all COVID care centres in the state, except those in Bhopal, from January 1 in view of the low occupancy of beds, as per an official order made available on Sunday. This decision evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress, with its state unit president Kamal Nath questioning the rationale behind the order.

Defending the decision, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification to keep the COVID care centres open ''just for the sake of keeping them open''. As per the state government order dated December 31, 2020 and directed to district collectors and health authorities, a policy decision has been taken to shut the COVID Care centres from the first day of New Year due to low occupancy of beds.

These centres were set up across the state for lodging COVID-19 patients. The order also stated that in the case of rise of infected patients, health authorities can reopen these centres with prior permission of the state government.

Meanwhile, Nath tweeted: ''Deaths due to coronavirus continuing in the state. The statistics of infection is increasing daily. Even the assembly session was cancelled due to fear of coronavirus and the Shivraj government closed all COVID care centres in the state except Bhopal?'' Hitting back, CM Chouhan said, if required, these COVID care centres will be opened again. ''Does Kamal Nath want COVID centres to remain open always? The COVID-19 situation is fully under control in the state. Arrangements are already in place for providing adequate treatment (to patients). Home isolation is also provided.

''If needed, these COVID care centres will be opened again, but there is no justification to keep them open for the sake of keeping them open,'' Chouhan said in a statement. As on January 2, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at 2,43,302 including 3,627 fatalities, as per health officials.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Governor hails nod for use of 2 indigenous vaccines

Puducherry, Jan 3 PTI Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi has expressed happiness over twoindigenous COVID-19 vaccines being approved for emergencyuseIn her Twitter handle, the former IPS officer said,Itwill make every Indian proud ...

Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, snowfall in middle and higher ...

Man City's Mendy the latest EPL player to breach virus rules

Manchester City expressed disappointment Sunday that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Years Eve. The revelation about Mendys ...

UK PM Johnson warns COVID-19 lockdown may get tougher

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that the current tiered system of lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 may have to be toughened further as the UK grapples with the new strain of the coronavirus. As teachers unions have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021