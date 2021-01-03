Uttarakhand minister rejects Delhi model of development

Accepting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's challenge for an open debate, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday rejected outright AAP's Delhi model of development. Replying to Sisodia's letter in which he had dared him to an open debate on the development models of Arvind Kejriwal and Trivendra Singh Rawat governments, Kaushik said though born out of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, the AAP had ''moved far away from those values''.

''Anna Hazare himself has rejected the party's activities and its government in Delhi. Not only that, the AAP has proved it is an individual-centric party without a political ideology by throwing out all leaders associated with it at the time of the movement. You have moved far away from the values preached so loudly during the movement,'' Kaushik said. Attacking the Delhi government's education model, Kaushik claimed that the number of students in the government schools in the national capital is steadily on the decline. He asked Sisodia how many degree colleges, universities and medical colleges his government had opened in Delhi in the last seven years.

''Compare whatever data you have with those of Uttarakhand and you will realise the failure of your education model,'' said Kaushik, who is the state's urban development minister and the state government's official spokesman. Alleging that the Delhi government's attempts to contain COVID-19 had also failed, he said if Home Minister Amit Shah had not intervened, the coronavirus situation in the national capital would have been much worse.

The AAP government's ''much-vaunted'' Mohalla Clinics have also closed down, Kaushik said, accusing the party of making tall claims. He also charged the party with making false claims about supplying free water to entire Delhi, saying water supply is available for just one or two hours in most of the colonies.

The people of Delhi look upon the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as only a ''seller of hopes and dreams'', Kaushik said. He said Uttarakhand, which receives crores of tourists every year, has no problem in offering its hospitality to a ''tourist politician'' like Sisodia.

On his challenge for an open debate, Kaushik said politics is a serious subject, ''not a theatre show''. The people of Uttarakhand are aware of every aspect of development-oriented politics, Kaushik said. ''Not only leaders and ministers, even a small BJP worker is ready for an issue-based open debate with you,'' he said.

Sisodia has dared Kaushik to an open debate at the IRDT auditorium here at 11 am on Monday..