Left Menu
Development News Edition

First phase of elections held for next Tibetan parliament-in-exile

Out of the total voters, 55,683 are residing in India while the remaining 24,014 are registered from other parts of the globe.The current Tibetan government-in-exile is headed by Lobsang Sangay, who completes his second term as its Sikyong President. Besides, over 150 candidates are contesting for the election to the parliament.There were 12 polling stations for the voters in and around Dharamshala.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:20 IST
First phase of elections held for next Tibetan parliament-in-exile
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first phase of the general election for the Tibetan parliament-in-exile was held on Sunday to elect the next Sikyong (president), officials said. There are around 1.3 lakh Tibetans living in exile in India and across the globe. After Sunday's first round of elections, the results will be declared on February 8.

The second and final round is scheduled to be held on April 11. The Tibetan government-in-exile will elect its head on May 14. As many as 79,697 Tibetan voters have registered for the polls to elect members for the 17th parliament-in-exile. Out of the total voters, 55,683 are residing in India while the remaining 24,014 are registered from other parts of the globe.

The current Tibetan government-in-exile is headed by Lobsang Sangay, who completes his second term as its Sikyong (President). The headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration is located in Dharamshala. A record number of candidates are vying for the top political post with eight people in the fray.

The contenders include the representative of the Dalai Lama in Delhi and former CTA home minister Kasur Dongchung Ngodup, former representative of Dalai Lama to North America Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang, former speaker of the parliament-in-exile Penpa Tsering and incumbent deputy speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntosok. Besides, over 150 candidates are contesting for the election to the parliament.

There were 12 polling stations for the voters in and around Dharamshala. The second and final phase of the election is scheduled to be held on April 11.

Speaking to media, current Sikyong Sangay said that despite the pandemic, Tibetans living in nearly 40 countries took part in the elections. ''Young and old. All are coming out and participating in the elections. So, this is a momentous and historical event because even though we are in exile, we are exercising a fundamental right whereby we are walking shoulder to shoulder with other democratic countries around the world...'', he said.

Sangay, a Harvard scholar, completes his second term as President of the CTA this year. "The Tibetan democracy-in-exile reflects the true aspirations of our brothers and sisters inside Tibet," said the incumbent Sikyong.

Important polling stations abroad in places like California, New York, Toronto, and London went through the voting process on Saturday itself, a day ahead of schedule. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, polling stations are being sanitised regularly with wearing face masks made mandatory. All votes were cast through the paper ballot system.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along Jammu-Srinagar highway likely to complete by March

The work on the double tube 8.5-km-long Banihal-Qazigund tunnel along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is nearing completion and is likely to open for traffic in March. The work on the Rs 2100-crore project started in June 2011 by...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL26 VIRUS-2NDLD VACCINE India approves Oxfords, Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use New Delhi Indias drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine ...

Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday held discussions with his close assoiciates and supporters here over his next course of political action and said he might make an announcement soon. Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kin...

COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 151 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 58,095 on Sunday after 151 people were detected with the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 2,256, an official said. The number of people discharged so far is 52,932, including 153...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021