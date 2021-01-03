Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disgruntled TMC minister alleges some leaders treat party workers as servants

West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who had earlier expressed his grievance against a section of ruling TMC leaders, was heard purportedly alleging in a video that some functionaries treat party workers as their servants.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:18 IST
Disgruntled TMC minister alleges some leaders treat party workers as servants

West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who had earlier expressed his grievance against a section of ruling TMC leaders, was heard purportedly alleging in a video that some functionaries treat party workers as their servants. The video which went viral on social media on Sunday surfaced days after he met TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

''There are some leaders, who are using the workers for their benefits and are treating them as their servants. There are several such leaders. ''I urge them not to play with the sentiment of the loyal party workers,'' the Domjur MLA was heard saying in the video and getting applauded by the audience.

He could not be reached for his comment about the purported video. Banerjee had, on December 5, claimed that those who keep the leadership ''in good humour'' are brought to the forefront, while hard workers are shoved to backbenches.

At another function at Kamarpukur, the birthplace of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, the state forest minister had said that the saint had said as there are several beliefs, there are several ways. ''This saying of Sri Ramakrishna is universally true for everyone.'' As his remarks raised speculation about his future in the TMC, Banerjee was invited for discussions with Chatterjee, a senior minister in the state, at his residence in presence of election strategist Prashant Kishor. Banerjee had attended two meetings with the TMC secretary general in December ''to discuss future strategies''.

He had, however, asserted that he should not be equated with Suvendu Adhikari who recently joined the BJP. He had claimed that posters with his and Adhikari's photos were put up without his consent.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Local BJP leader injured in attack by miscreants in Nadia district

A local BJP leader was injured in an attack by miscreants in West Bengals Nadia district, police said on Sunday. Ratan Barman 35, BJP booth president of Shimurali- Nirmal pally in Chakdaha area was attacked by miscreants when he was returni...

Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

A Venezuelan member of the Pemon indigenous group accused of aiding a raid on a military post in late 2019 died on Sunday in a jail close to capital Caracas, rights group Penal Forum said in a tweet. Salvador Franco died just weeks after fa...

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021