Maha: FIR against husband, 7 others for harassing woman

Thane police have registered an FIR against a womans husband, in-laws and five other people from Maharashtras Ahmednagar district for allegedly harassing her, an official said on Monday. No arrest has been made so far, the official said.PTI COR GK GK.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:10 IST
Thane police have registered an FIR against a woman's husband, in-laws and five other people from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for allegedly harassing her, an official said on Monday. According to the 27-year-old Kalyan-based woman, the accused, including two persons who facilitated her alliance, allegedly harassed her between June 2019 and March 2020 over various domestic issues, including her failure to cook non- vegetarian food and inability to conceive, he said.

They also allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for getting a government job for her husband and forced her to leave her job, the official said quoting the woman's complaint. She also alleged that those who facilitated her alliance did not inform that her husband had an affair with a woman before the marriage and was addicted to liquor, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Kolshewadi police registered the FIR on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (cruelty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

