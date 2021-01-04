Maha: Gram panchayat poll candidate's car set ablaze in Thane

Unidentified persons on Monday set ablaze the car of a candidate contesting the upcoming gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. No one was injured in the incident, which comes a day after some persons opened fire on a man and his wife, who are also contesting the gram panchayat elections, to be held on January 15.

The couple had escaped unhurt. Around 2 am on Monday, some persons set on fire a tyre of the car belonging to poll candidate Kavita Bhoir, which was parked in her house in Karbaon area of Bhiwandi township.

The car was partly burnt in the incident, a police official said. Later, talking to reporters, Bhoir alleged that since the last 15 days, she has been getting calls threatening that she would be killed if she does not withdraw her nomination.

Bhoir said she was not afraid of her opponents, and was determined to contest and win the election. Bhiwandi taluka's senior police inspector Ram Balsingh said they have registered an FIR in connection with the incident, but no arrest has been made so far.