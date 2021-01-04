Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Gram panchayat poll candidate's car set ablaze in Thane

Unidentified persons on Monday set ablaze the car of a candidate contesting the upcoming gram panchayat polls in Maharashtras Thane district, police said. Around 2 am on Monday, some persons set on fire a tyre of the car belonging to poll candidate Kavita Bhoir, which was parked in her house in Karbaon area of Bhiwandi township.The car was partly burnt in the incident, a police official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:18 IST
Maha: Gram panchayat poll candidate's car set ablaze in Thane

Unidentified persons on Monday set ablaze the car of a candidate contesting the upcoming gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. No one was injured in the incident, which comes a day after some persons opened fire on a man and his wife, who are also contesting the gram panchayat elections, to be held on January 15.

The couple had escaped unhurt. Around 2 am on Monday, some persons set on fire a tyre of the car belonging to poll candidate Kavita Bhoir, which was parked in her house in Karbaon area of Bhiwandi township.

The car was partly burnt in the incident, a police official said. Later, talking to reporters, Bhoir alleged that since the last 15 days, she has been getting calls threatening that she would be killed if she does not withdraw her nomination.

Bhoir said she was not afraid of her opponents, and was determined to contest and win the election. Bhiwandi taluka's senior police inspector Ram Balsingh said they have registered an FIR in connection with the incident, but no arrest has been made so far.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months

All educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres, reopened on Monday after a gap of over nine months. Physical classes were held for students of standards 9-12 in schools and final year students in col...

Karnataka CM visits union minister Sadananda Gowda in hospital

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he is currently admitted after collapsing a day before due to low blood sugar. Gowda was r...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts British science triumph

Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus.B...

'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient

Britain began inoculating its citizens with the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday, giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital a few hundred metres away from where the vaccine was devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021