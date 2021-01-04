Left Menu
Desecration of temples in AP "political guerrilla warfare":CM

Amaravati, Jan 4 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday termed the desecration of temples in the state as political guerrilla warfare and wondered who would benefit by such acts.

04-01-2021
Amaravati, Jan 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday termed the desecration of temples in the state as 'political guerrilla warfare'' and wondered who would benefit by such acts. ''These people are not even sparing God and dragging him into politics.

They have no fear of God nor do they revere him, except that they seek to derive political benefit in the name of God,'' the Chief Minister remarked without naming anyone after inaugurating the Police Duty meet through virtual mode. He wondered who would benefit by damaging temple idols.

The CM earlier called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, where he reportedy briefed him about the incidents. Though the Chief Minister's office termed it as a courtesy visit, sources said the CM briefed Harichandan on the vandalism.

On December 28 night, the head of Lord Rama's idol at the famous Ramateertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district was found defaced. Two days later,the hands and legs of the Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idol were found broken in a temple in Rajamahendravaram.

''Who benefits through such outrageous acts in temples and places of worship? By stirring up emotions and causing violence, who benefits? Who benefits by resorting to vicious propaganda by hurting the sentiments of people,?'' Jagan asked. He asked why such things were happening and whom the miscreants were targeting.

''Seeing these acts, sometimes I feel surprised if these people are human beings. People should also ponder this, he added. The Chief Minister said the attacks on temples were carried out in a planned manner as part of ''diversionary tactic'' by (opposition parties) to ensure the good programmes of his government were not highlighted.

''It is political guerrilla warfare,'' he said. Jagan listed out some incidents over the past few months to support his claim.

''Times have changed. The system has deteriorated. You should focus on the kind of crimes you are required to tackle. So you have change your mindset accordingly,'' the Chief Minister told the police.

He asked them to build efficiencies and technologies in that direction in tune with the changing times and the nature of crimes..

