UN member States, leaders welcome India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway to UNSC

UN leaders and member States welcomed India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway to the UN Security Council and said they look forward to working with the five new non-permanent members to help advance peace and security globally during their 2021-22 term in the powerful world body. Flags of the five new UNSC members were installed at the Security Council stakeout on Monday during a solemn ceremony organised by the Kazakhstan Mission to the UN.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti installed the Indian tricolor at the ceremony and said that as India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, ''it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today’s flag installation ceremony.'' UN member States and top leaders posted congratulatory messages for the five incoming members, welcoming them to the Council for the 2021-22 term. ''Welcome to the Security Council,'' the UN tweeted.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir tweeted, ''I congratulate the new members of the @UN Security Council… I wish them success in their important work during the 2 years term, in support of global peace and prosperity''. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said she was looking forward to working with the new Security Council members ''to help advance peace and security globally.'' US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft tweeted, ''A warm welcome to the new members of the @UN Security Council, @IndiaUNNewYork, @irishmissionun, @UnKenya, @MexOnu and @NorwayUN. I look forward to working with you in support of global peace and prosperity!'' The US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, ''A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners. We welcome India to the @UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific and world''.

The Permanent Mission of United Kingdom said in a tweet, ''Welcome India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway to UNSC for the 2021-2022 term. We can't wait to see half your faces''. ''As of January 1st, 2021, the @UN Security Council welcomes 5 new members! Welcome to India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway,” the French Mission to the United Nations tweeted. The Chinese Mission to the UN expressed ''a warm welcome'' to the incoming UNSC members in a tweet and said, ''New year brings new hope. Multilateralism matters even more. China is ready to work with you and other members for a peaceful and prosperous world.

Senior Bureau Official for International Organization Affairs at the State Department Pamela Pryor tweeted, ''It’s a new year filled with opportunities to build international peace and security. We look forward to working closely with newly-elected @UN Security Council members India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway for the 2021-2022 term!” Ambassador Tirumurti will participate in the Security Council virtual meeting on Syria on Tuesday which will be the first open UNSC meeting of India’s tenure that began on January 1..