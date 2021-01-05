Denmark to lower limit on public gatherings to five from 10 - Jyllands-Posten

Denmark to lower limit on public gatherings to five from 10 - Jyllands-PostenReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:50 IST
Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to five people from 10 as part of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Tuesday, citing lawmakers.
The new restrictions are due to be announced later on Tuesday after a meeting between the health minister and party leaders.