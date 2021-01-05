Govt must shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Rahul Gandhi
The government should shed its arrogance and repeal the agri laws against which farmers are protesting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. Repeal the anti-farm laws, he said on Twitter. Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed last year in Parliament and are demanding their withdrawal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:44 IST
The government should shed its arrogance and repeal the agri laws against which farmers are protesting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. He also accused the Modi government of apathy towards the death of ''over 60 farmers''.
''The Modi government's apathy and arrogance have claimed the lives of over 60 farmers. Instead of wiping their tears, the government of India (GOI) is busy attacking them with tear gas. Such brutality, just to promote crony capitalists' business interests. Repeal the anti-farm laws,'' he said on Twitter. Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed last year in Parliament and are demanding their withdrawal. The Congress is supporting the farmers' agitation and their demand.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Parliament
- Congress
ALSO READ
Worst is over concerning Covid-19 in India, but precautions still needed: Harsh Vardhan
Only Rahul Gandhi can 'restore' democracy in India, says TPCC
PM Modi greets Jaganmohan Reddy on his birthday
India, Vietnam to hold virtual summit today, agreements on healthcare, defence, energy expected
Slight relief likely from severe cold wave conditions over northwest India