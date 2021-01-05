Johnson cancels India trip due to COVID situation in UK
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, has cancelled his visit to India due to the serious coronavirus situation in his country. Officials said Johnson called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and regretted that he would have to cancel his visit to India because of the pandemic situation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:00 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, has cancelled his visit to India due to the serious coronavirus situation in his country. Officials said Johnson called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and regretted that he would have to cancel his visit to India because of the pandemic situation. The coronavirus infection has been spreading in the UK for some time owing to a large extent to a new mutant of the virus, which has been found to be more infectious.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Boris Johnson
- Narendra Modi
- Johnson
ALSO READ
India has one of lowest COVID-19 deaths per million globally
Worst is over concerning Covid-19 in India, but precautions still needed: Harsh Vardhan
Only Rahul Gandhi can 'restore' democracy in India, says TPCC
Will be happy to create library of Buddhist literature, scriptures in India; will provide appropriate resources for it: PM at conference.
India, Vietnam to hold virtual summit today, agreements on healthcare, defence, energy expected