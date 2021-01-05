FIR against BJP leader Mahajan transferred to Pune police

Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:39 IST
A case registered against former Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and others over an alleged assault on the director of a Jalgaon-based education trust has been transferred to Pune police for further probe. A senior police official said that since the alleged crime had taken place in Pune, the First Information Report which was initially registered in Nimbhora Police Station in Jalgaon district was transferred to Pune on Monday.

''We have filed a regular case now in Kothrud police station,'' said Macchindra Chavan, assistant commissioner of police, who is also the investigating officer in the case. The FIR has been filed against 28 people including Mahajan, a BJP leader.

Vijay Patil, a director of Jalgaon Jilha Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj, had filed the complaint with Nimbhora police in December. Patil told police that in 2018 he and his colleague went to Pune to collect old records of the institute from its former secretary Tanaji Bhoite on the instruction of his elder brother Narendra Patil, who was chairman of the institute.

While they were in Pune, Nilesh Bhoite, one of the accused, allegedly told Patil to hand over the institute to him as Mahajan was interested in it. He also made a video call to Mahajan, who allegedly told Vijay Patil to ask all directors to submit their resignations and hand over the reins to Nilesh Bhoite.

The accused offered Patil Rs 1 crore, but when he declined, he was taken to a flat in Sadashiv Peth area, where one of the accused hit Patil in the head and threatened him at knife-point. Reacting after the FIR was registered, Mahajan had denied all the allegations and dubbed it as vendetta politics.

