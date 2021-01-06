Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

Gohil, who is also one of the partys national spokespersons and a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, had earlier said on Twitter, Due to personal reasons, I have requested our party high command to allocate me lighter work for next few months and to relieve me ASAP as Bihar in-charge. The development comes after the Congress dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:04 IST
Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICC's Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Bihar for close to three years, had asked the party high command to relieve him from the post at the earliest.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted Shaktisinh Gohil's willingness to be relieved from his duties as AICC in-charge of Bihar, a statement issued by party General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, said. Following this, the Congress president has appointed Bhakta Charan Das as AICC in-charge of Bihar with immediate effect, in addition to his current responsibility as the in-charge of Mizoram and Manipur, it said, adding Gohil will continue as in-charge of Delhi Das is a former Union minister from Odisha. Gohil, who is also one of the party's national spokespersons and a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, had earlier said on Twitter, ''Due to personal reasons, I have requested our party high command to allocate me lighter work for next few months and to relieve me ASAP as Bihar in-charge.'' The development comes after the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections. The party had contested 70 seats of the 243 seat-strong assembly but won only 19 in the October-November polls.

The tally is eight less than the seats won by the grand old party in 2015 as a member of the grouping which also had Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in it at that time..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Galaxy name former player Vanney as head coach

LA Galaxy have named their former player Greg Vanney as head coach in the hope he can revitalize the storied MLS franchise, who have missed the playoffs in three of the past four years. A video posted by the team on Tuesday showed the 46-ye...

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was very disappointed that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.The 10-strong team had been due to...

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021