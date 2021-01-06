Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

He no longer teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, as he had for decades, but still participates in church activities via video amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Carter was the first former president to confirm his plans to attend President Donald Trumps inauguration in 2017. The elder Bush was the lone former president at the time who did not attend Trumps inauguration.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 06-01-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 01:54 IST
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter won't attend Biden's inauguration

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977. A spokeswoman at The Carter Center in Atlanta said the Carters have sent Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their “best wishes” and “look forward to a successful administration.” Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian's term in the White House.

The Carters have spent the coronavirus pandemic mostly at their home in Plains, Georgia, where both were raised and where they returned after leaving the White House in 1981. Carter, a Democrat, became the longest-lived American president in March 2019, surpassing former President George HW Bush, who died the previous November. Carter survived a melanoma diagnosis that spread to his brain in 2015. He has since had several falls and hip replacement surgery. He no longer teaches Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, as he had for decades, but still participates in church activities via video amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter was the first former president to confirm his plans to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. The Carters were seated on the aisle, next to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and former President George W Bush and Laura Bush. The elder Bush was the lone former president at the time who did not attend Trump's inauguration. The Carters did travel to Washington for the elder Bush's funeral..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury's Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSEs decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the m...

World Bank sees growth flagging in Bolsonaro's 'broke' Brazil

Brazils economy is likely to grow 3 in 2021 and less next year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as stimulus fades and the country struggles to recover output lost in the pandemic.The World Banks forecast for Brazils 2021 gross domestic prod...

Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise

As the holiday season winds down, Colombia is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections that has prompted several cities to impose curfews and stay at home measures that had not been implemented for months. In the capital city of ...

Venezuela Socialist Party and opposition seat rival parliaments after disputed vote

Venezuelas ruling Socialist Party on Tuesday inaugurated a parliament controlled by allies of President Nicolas Maduro, while the opposition seated a rival committee of legislators in a virtual session, following disputed elections on Dec. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021