Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-Reaction to media reports on Hong Kong arresting 50 pro-democracy activists

GREGORY MEEKS (NY) VIA HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: "Beijing’s national security law is being used to ruthlessly attack Hong Kongers - last week by sentencing democracy activists, this week by arresting dozens of pro-democracy politicians for participating in last year’s LegCo primaries." MAYA WANG, SENIOR CHINA RESEARCHER AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: "The Chinese government has decided to mark 2021 with sweeping arrests of over 50 prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, removing the remaining veneer of democracy in the city.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:24 IST
QUOTES-Reaction to media reports on Hong Kong arresting 50 pro-democracy activists

Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking the city's national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the democratic opposition under the new law.

The following are comments in reaction to the news: U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE, A MEMBER OF THE SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE:

"Chairman Xi (Jinping) sees a divided and distracted America, and he isn’t wasting the moment. These despicable raids expose the Chinese Communist Party for the cowardly dictators they are." U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S PICK FOR SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN:

"The sweeping arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators are an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights. The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy." HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST SUNNY CHEUNG:

"This is once again hard proof that the Hong Kong Legislative Council is a rubber stamp for the NPC (China's parliament the National People's Congress), losing any democratic value it once held. The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) hopes to stifle all traces of democracy in the city. Hong Kong would only be left with ‘dissidents’ who are loyal to the CCP." U.S. REP. GREGORY MEEKS (NY) VIA HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE:

"Beijing’s national security law is being used to ruthlessly attack Hong Kongers - last week by sentencing democracy activists, this week by arresting dozens of pro-democracy politicians for participating in last year’s LegCo primaries." MAYA WANG, SENIOR CHINA RESEARCHER AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:

"The Chinese government has decided to mark 2021 with sweeping arrests of over 50 prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, removing the remaining veneer of democracy in the city. Beijing once again has failed to learn from its mistakes in Hong Kong: that repression generates resistance, and that millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government.”

NATHAN LAW, HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST WHO FLED THE CITY FOR BRITAIN IN JULY 2020, IN FACEBOOK POST: “The suppression of political freedom and freedom of speech by the National Security Law has risen to another level. Hong Kong people must remember this hatred. Anyone who is still defending the National Security Law and making peace is the enemy of Hong Kong people."

CHUNG KIM-WAH, VICE CEO OF HONG KONG PUBLIC OPINION RESEARCH INSTITUTE (PORI), TOLD CABLE TV: "Right now anything you do that they think is in conflict with the regime’s interests, they will round up all, mainly aiming to intimidate... For us, PORI, we only do operational work, we would consider offering our service to whoever comes to us."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

GAIL natural gas pipeline fulfils government's promise to people: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the commissioning of the GAIL liquid natural gas LNG pipeline was a fulfilment of the promise made by the state government to the people.He was speaking during the virtual inaugura...

Entertainment News Roundup: Lebanon's famed musician Elias Rahbani dies aged 83; Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Lebanons famed musician Elias Rahbani dies aged 83Elias Rahbani, who wrote songs for Lebanons most revered singer Fairouz among many others, died on Monday at the age of 83, local ...

We are always better team when Warner plays, says Paine

David Warners mere presence makes Australia a better side and fills the other 10 on the park with exuberance and energy, skipper Tim Paine gushed on Wednesday as the opener looks set for return to Test cricket when the third match against I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021