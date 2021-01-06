Left Menu
11 party MLAs in Bihar will resign, claims Cong leader

Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh has claimed that 11 legislators of the Congress can leave the party.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:12 IST
Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh has claimed that 11 legislators of the Congress can leave the party. Singh said that out of the 19 MLAs, there are 11 MLAs who are not originally from the Congress party.

"These people have just paid money and bought tickets and have now become MLAs," he alleged. Congress leader Bharat Singh claimed that 11 Congress MLAs want to leave the party. "Congress state unit President Madan Mohan Jha, Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh and senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh may also exit," he added.

"I have always been against the Congress alliance with the RJD," Singh said adding that the alliance could be self-destructive to the party. "The Congress party high-command has always been given a wrong picture of the situation of the party in Bihar," Singh claimed.

He also accused Congress Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha and senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh of being involved in anti-party activities. (ANI)

