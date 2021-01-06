Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badaun gangrape: BSP says Yogi govt has failed to provide security to women

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Badaun gangrape and murder case stating that it has failed to provide security to women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:22 IST
Badaun gangrape: BSP says Yogi govt has failed to provide security to women
BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Badaun gangrape and murder case stating that it has failed to provide security to women.

Speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the Badaun case reminds people of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. "We have been again reminded of the kind of heinous crime which was committed in 2012. The Yogi government has not able to give protection to the women of the Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Slamming the BJP government, Bhadoria said: "It has happened time and again in Hathras to Balrampur. Rape cases are being reported from different parts of the state but the government has failed to provide security to the women, Dalits, and poor." "I think Yogi ji must tell the nation and the people of the Uttar Pradesh about his failure and pull up the police for failing to provide security to women," he added.

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women said that cognizance of the matter has been taken and an NCW member will go to Badaun to investigate the case.

"We have taken cognizance of the matter. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take an exact stock of the situation," Sharma said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir

Almost as far as the eye can see, trash spreads out over Serbias Potpecko Lake, lapping against the dam that crosses it. Built up over many years against a backdrop of rolling rural hills, the ocean of plastic now threatens to clog up the d...

HFCL ships 1 lakh indigenously made Wi-Fi products, plans global expansion

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it has completed the shipment of one lakh Wi-Fi products made indigenously and now plans to expand its global footprint. The company said it is enhancing readiness to serve 5G network requi...

India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7

India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, leading the French delega...

Robert Vadra alleges ED, Income Tax Dept of harassment

By Archana Prasad Amid the Income Tax Departments probe, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the intelligence agencies are harassing him as no tax evasion has been done by him.23,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021