Maharashtra CM extends greetings to media on Journalists' Day
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended greetings to the media on Journalists Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended greetings to the media on ''Journalists' Day'', which is observed on the birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism. Thackeray, in his message, said Marathi journalism had carved a niche for itself during India's freedom struggle and has strengthened democracy.
''It has also given a voice to the common man as well as the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement,'' the chief minister said. Born on January 6, 1812, Jambhekar started ''Darpan'', the first newspaper in Marathi in 1832.
