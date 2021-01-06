Maharashtra CM extends greetings to media on Journalists' Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended greetings to the media on ''Journalists' Day'', which is observed on the birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism. Thackeray, in his message, said Marathi journalism had carved a niche for itself during India's freedom struggle and has strengthened democracy.

''It has also given a voice to the common man as well as the Sanyukta Maharashtra movement,'' the chief minister said. Born on January 6, 1812, Jambhekar started ''Darpan'', the first newspaper in Marathi in 1832.