Jibon Chandra Konwar elected Chief Executive Member of TAC

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:41 IST
Jibon Chandra Konwar and Tulshi Bordoloi were elected as the Chief Executive Member and Deputy Chief Executive member respectively of the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) by the newly elected members on Wednesday, officials said. They were administered the oath of office by the Central Assam Division Commissioner Moloy Bora at the Morigaon Pobitora Hat Hall here.

The 36-newly elected members of the TAC also elected Madan Bordoloi as the Chairman and Ankur Deori as the Vice Chairman of the Council. Ten other Executive Members( EM) who were administered the oath of office are Khagen Bordoloi, Madan Deori, Binoy Konwar, Binita Daimari, Mihiram Bordoloi, Pranab Jyoti Mosrong, Suroj Konwar, Biswajyoti Pator, Jaba Engti and Paresh Ronghang.

Konwar later told reporters that his priority will be to ensure development of all the tribes living in backward council areas in Central Assam's Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup (M) districts. The election to the 36-member council was held in December last year. The BJP had won 33 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) two and Congress one seat.

