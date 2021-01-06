Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha cabinet upholds tax waiver to 1996 Michael Jackson show

The cabinet has now upheld the decision to grant entertainment tax waiver given to the concert.This will allow the event manager, Wizcraft International, to get back the amount earned from the show which had been deposited with the high court treasury as per HC orders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:35 IST
Maha cabinet upholds tax waiver to 1996 Michael Jackson show

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday upheld a more than two-decade-old decision of the state government to grant entertainment tax waiver to Michael Jacksons musical concert held here in 1996. The decision was a taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his office said.

The concert in Mumbai by the ''King of Pop'' was the brainchild of the Shiv Udyog Sena, then headed by Raj Thackeray who is now the MNS president, and a private event management company had helped organise the show. A Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power in 1996 and Manohar Joshi was the chief minister when the concert was organised.

Even though the then Shiv Sena-led government had exempted the concert from entertainment tax in 1996, a division bench of the Bombay High courthad set aside the old order, citing ''non-application of mind'', and sent the matter back to the government for reconsideration. The cabinet has now upheld the decision to grant entertainment tax waiver given to the concert.

This will allow the event manager, Wizcraft International, to get back the amount earned from the show which had been deposited with the high court treasury as per HC orders. The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a consumer rights organisation, had moved the high court in 1996 challenging the entertainment tax waiver.

In 2011, the HC had asked the government to reconsider the waiver, but no decision was taken so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit record, emergency to be extended

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, reached a record high of 10,027 on Wednesday, as the country prepares to approve an extension of a state of emergency to fight the worrying increase in...

Myanmar police arrest nearly 100 Rohingya in raid on house

Myanmar police arrested nearly 100 ethnic Rohingya on Wednesday after raiding a house in the commercial capital of Yangon, police and local media said.Photos published by the local Tomorrow News Journal showed several barefoot men and dozen...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0....

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on student's plea seeking admission in medical courses under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to January 28 on a plea of a medical aspirant challenging a certificate, which bars her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A Division Bench of Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021