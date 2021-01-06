Left Menu
Development News Edition

'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

The roots of democracy in the country will remain as strong if elections are held once in five years, Yadav addedCiting an example, he said the model code of conduct, during which a government cannot announce a new development or policy programme, is imposed for six months each when Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held in Uttar Pradesh, and this happens during the local body polls as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:28 IST
'One nation one election' need of country: Bhupender Yadav

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav Wednesday said 'one nation one election' is not just a matter of debate but the need of the country, arguing frequent polls hamper development works and involve a lot of expenditure. Speaking at a webinar on the issue organised by the party, he said one election -- a reference to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies -- will speed up development works in states and across the country, according to a statement. The roots of democracy in the country will remain as strong if elections are held once in five years, Yadav added

Citing an example, he said the model code of conduct, during which a government cannot announce a new development or policy programme, is imposed for six months each when Lok Sabha and assembly polls are held in Uttar Pradesh, and this happens during the local body polls as well. This leads to the issue of elections overshadowing governance, he said. Yadav also sought to dispel the concern that simultaneous polls will harm regional and small parties, saying people have in the past voted differently when simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held in a state. He cited the example of Odisha in this regard. BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal echoed Yadav's views and said there is a need for wide debate and building a consensus on the issue. 'One nation one election' is the need of the time for the country, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021