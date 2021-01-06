Biden says he is hopeful Democrats will have Senate majority after initial Georgia results

Biden says he is hopeful Democrats will have Senate majority after initial Georgia resultsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:54 IST
President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was hopeful Jon Ossoff would be victorious after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock was projected to win one of the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in Tuesday's runoff elections.
Biden in a statement promised to work with both parties to address the COVID-19 pandemic and move forward his cabinet nominations, adding it looked like Georgia's voters had given Democrats a majority in the U.S. Senate.
