Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong announces new executive for Rajasthan PCC; Pilot loyalists accommodated

The party appointed seven vice presidents, eight general secretaries and 24 secretaries to the Pradesh Congress Committee, in an apparent balancing act between the two camps led by Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.The new executive, which includes a few MLAs, has some of the leaders considered loyal to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against Gehlot leading to a bitter month-long stand-off.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:19 IST
Cong announces new executive for Rajasthan PCC; Pilot loyalists accommodated

Nearly six months after a rebellion by Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Wednesday announced a new executive of its Rajasthan unit. The party appointed seven vice presidents, eight general secretaries and 24 secretaries to the Pradesh Congress Committee, in an apparent balancing act between the two camps led by Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The new executive, which includes a few MLAs, has some of the leaders considered loyal to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against Gehlot leading to a bitter month-long stand-off. Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Dr Jitendra Singh, Mahendrajeet Singh Malvia, Naseem Akhtar Insaaf, Rajendra Chaudhary and Ramlal Jat have been appointed as Vice Presidents.

Chaudhary is considered loyal to Pilot. G R Khatana, P Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasiya, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Parikh, Rita Chaudhary, Ved Solanki were made general secretaries, according to a statement issued by the All India Congress Committee.

Some of the general secretaries like Khatana, Ved Solanki and Parikh are from the Pilot camp. The party appointed Buraram Sirvi, Deshraj Meena, Gajendra Sankhla, Jaswant Gurjar, Jia-Ul Rehman, Lalit Tunwal, Lalit Yadav, Mahendra Khedi, Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Mukesh Verma and Nimba Ram Garasiya as secretaries.

Phool Singh Ola, Prashant Sharma, Pratisha Yadav, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Rajendra Moond, Rajendra Yadav, Rakhi Gautam, Ram Singh Kaswan, Ravi Patel, Sachin Sarvate, Shobha Solanki and Vishal Jangir were also named as secretaries. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who had replaced Pilot as the state party president after the rebellion, congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers.

Gehlot had pipped Pilot in the race for chief ministership after the party's victory in the 2018 assembly polls. The stand-off between the two in July last year had brought the Congress-led government to the brink of collapse but the party's central leadership brought about a truce with the formation of a three-member committee to look into Pilot's grievances.

Thanking the Congress president for the new executive, Gehlot expressed the hope it will succeed in taking the party's principles, programmes and policies to villages..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro blasts Brazil's syringe makers over soaring prices

President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers on Wednesday of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its COVID-19 vaccination drive, leading it to requisition surplus su...

Odisha govt approves over Rs 5,358-cr investment proposals

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 5,358 crore in metal, cement and petrochemical sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 3,667 people. A high-level clearance authorit...

Two sisters found dead in home near Nagpur

Two sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Kamptee town near Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified by the police as Padma Nagorao Lawte 60 and Kalpana 50.According to the police, th...

PM Kisan scheme: Centre asks Bengal govt to depute nodal officer

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the PM Kisan scheme for farmers of the state, the Centre on Wednesday urged her to depute a nodal officer to facilitate the process of transferring funds to them. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021