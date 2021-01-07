Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winning parliament's backing, UK PM Johnson says lockdown will be slowly unwrapped

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliament's backing for England's latest lockdown on Wednesday after telling lawmakers that schools would be the first to reopen when he can start a "gradual unwrapping" of the strict measures. Faced with criticism over the timing of the lockdown and the abrupt closure of all schools, Johnson defended his decision by saying the new, more contagious, coronavirus variant and the threat it posed to the health service offered little choice.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 01:06 IST
Winning parliament's backing, UK PM Johnson says lockdown will be slowly unwrapped
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliament's backing for England's latest lockdown on Wednesday after telling lawmakers that schools would be the first to reopen when he can start a "gradual unwrapping" of the strict measures.

Faced with criticism over the timing of the lockdown and the abrupt closure of all schools, Johnson defended his decision by saying the new, more contagious, coronavirus variant and the threat it posed to the health service offered little choice. Johnson justified his decision on schools, which some lawmakers said threatened to hurt the opportunities of millions of children, by saying he did "everything in our power to keep them open" until "every other option had been closed off".

"And when we begin to move out of lockdown I promise they will be the very first things to reopen. That moment may come after the February half-term, although we should remain extremely cautious about the timetable ahead," he said. "And as was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will be not a big bang but a gradual unwrapping."

Lawmakers voted 524-16 in favour of the lockdown, which is already in law. Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe and case numbers repeatedly reaching record highs.

Johnson, who has been criticised for being too slow to introduce strict regulations in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, was not expected to face a large rebellion from his Conservative Party in the vote on the latest lockdown. But his seeming reluctance to introduce tougher measures quickly to curb a surge in infections and his mixed messages on opening primary schools have prompted criticism, not only in the opposition Labour Party but also among Conservatives.

Some in his party are also critical of any "draconian" restrictions, demanding that they be removed as quickly as possible. But Johnson was cautious about any time lines. He said the legislation would run until March 31 "not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then, but to allow a steady, controlled and evidence-led move down through the tiers (of restrictions) on a regional basis".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSA

NSA...

Trump supporters enter US Capitol in massive breach of security

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Bidens victory in the ...

Mexican president offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in U.S.

Mexicos president said on Wednesday he was ready to provide coronavirus vaccines to undocumented migrants in the United States, after the governor of the U.S. state of Nebraska said they would likely not get vaccinated due to immigration st...

WRAPUP 2-Guns and teargas in U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss

Police in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trumps election loss shortly after some of Trumps fellow Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021