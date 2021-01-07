German minister: Democracy's enemies will welcome Washington violence

German minister: Democracy's enemies will welcome Washington violenceReuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 02:26 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy's enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the United States Capitol, and he called on President Donald Trump to accept U.S. voters' decision.
In a Tweet posted after protesters stormed the seat of the U.S. legislature, where lawmakers were formalising the election of Trump's rival Joe Biden, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric.
"The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC," he wrote on Wednesday. "Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy."
