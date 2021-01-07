UK PM Johnson calls for end to 'disgraceful scenes' in Washington

UK PM Johnson calls for end to 'disgraceful scenes' in WashingtonReuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 02:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to the "disgraceful scenes" in Washington, where protesters on Wednesday stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to undo President Donald Trump's election loss.
"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress," Johnson said on Twitter. "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
