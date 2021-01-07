Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Banana republic crap:' Some Republicans turn on Trump over Capitol violence

Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, called it "an insurrection" for demonstrators to storm the Capitol, smash windows, occupy offices, invade the halls of Congress and threaten the safety of duly elected officials. "I could not agree more with President-elect Biden's statement to the nation," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally, said in a statement on Twitter that did not mention Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:10 IST
'Banana republic crap:' Some Republicans turn on Trump over Capitol violence

A handful of U.S. congressional Republicans turned on President Donald Trump on Wednesday after a crowd of supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to help him overturn his defeat in the November election.

"We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realDonaldTrump, you need to call this off," Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican who supports Trump, posted on Twitter as demonstrators broke windows to gain entry to the U.S. Capitol. Representative James French Hill, who has voted with Trump more than 95% of the time, told CNBC: "The president bears part of the responsibility for the heated rhetoric."

Trump supporters burst into the halls of Congress as Trump's Republican allies aired their objections to the 2020 presidential election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, called it "an insurrection" for demonstrators to storm the Capitol, smash windows, occupy offices, invade the halls of Congress and threaten the safety of duly elected officials.

"I could not agree more with President-elect Biden's statement to the nation," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally, said in a statement on Twitter that did not mention Trump. Without naming Trump, Republican former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

Senator Mitt Romney, a frequent Trump critic, pointed the finger directly. "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," Romney said. "Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Swinging again, Saudi Arabia sacrifices market share to protect oil price: Kemp

Saudi Arabias announcement that it will reduce oil output by 1 million barrels per day in February and March has boosted prices and helped paper over divisions within the producer alliance, at least temporarily.The unilateral cut, announced...

Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol should not be allowed to fly, airline union says

Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting mob mentality behavior on flights into the region, the head of a large...

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Min...

Brazil's Bolsonaro reaffirms Trump ties, cites baseless vote fraud claims

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reiterated baseless allegations of U.S. election fraud and continued to back President Donald Trump, as the American leaders supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.Bolsonaro, a far-right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021